Former Mountie, Special Olympics Athletics Coach Tom Norton – Running in Abbotsford Councillor By-Election September 25

Abbotsford – Tom Norton is the latest candidate for the vacant position of Abbotsford City Councilor. The by-election is to replace Bruce Banman as Councilor now that Banman is an MLA.

After 25 years with the RCMP, Norton became a High Performance Athletics Coach with the Special Olympics, specializing in fitness, strength and conditioning and performance planning.

His platform is short and to the point. “My plan is to have a net zero cost.”

Norton’s Facebook page is here.

Norton’s Linked In profile is here.

The By-election will take place on Saturday, September 25, just five days after the Federal Election. Advance voting is September 15 and 18.