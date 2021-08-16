Former Mountie, Special Olympics Athletics Coach Tom Norton – Running in Abbotsford Councillor By-Election September 25

Abbotsford – Tom Norton is the latest candidate for the vacant position of Abbotsford City Councilor. The by-election is to replace Bruce Banman as Councilor now that Banman is an MLA.
After 25 years with the RCMP, Norton became a High Performance Athletics Coach with the Special Olympics, specializing in fitness, strength and conditioning and performance planning.
His platform is short and to the point. “My plan is to have a net zero cost.”
Norton’s Facebook page is here.
Norton’s Linked In profile is here.
The By-election will take place on Saturday, September 25, just five days after the Federal Election. Advance voting is September 15 and 18.
