Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Downtown Business Association is holding a session called, Coffee with a Cop.
This is Open to the Public and Business Owners , Wednesday August 18 at Central Park from 1-2PM.
RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk who works the Community Policing office on Wellington will be available with updates and positive discussion about safety in our community.
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Downtown Business Association – Coffee with a Cop – Open to the Public and Business Owners – Wednesday August 18"