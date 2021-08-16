Chilliwack Downtown Business Association – Coffee with a Cop – Open to the Public and Business Owners – Wednesday August 18

Downtown Chilliwack Business Association

Posted By: Don Lehn August 16, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Downtown Business Association is holding a session called, Coffee with a Cop.

This is Open to the Public and Business Owners , Wednesday August 18 at Central Park from 1-2PM.

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk who works the Community Policing office on Wellington will be available with updates and positive discussion about safety in our community.

