OPINION – Chilliwack—Hope Conservative MP Candidate Mark Strahl Says Trudeau Election Call is Self-Centred and Unnecessary (VIDEO of National Campaign Launch)

Chilliwack (Mark Strahl Media Release) – Chilliwack—Hope Conservative candidate and Member of Parliament, Mark Strahl, slammed Justin Trudeau’s selfish decision to plunge the country into an unnecessary election campaign in the middle of a provincial wildfire state of emergency and a fourth wave of COVID-19.

“While thousands of British Columbians have been forced to flee from their homes in the last week alone and thousands more are on evacuation alert, Justin Trudeau still plowed ahead with this election call two years before he needed to call one,” said Stahl. COVID-19 case counts are on the rise across the country, yet instead of focusing on Canadians, Justin Trudeau couldn’t resist putting himself first.”

“This unnecessary election has nothing to do with the needs of Canadians and everything to do with Justin Trudeau putting the desires of the Liberal Party ahead of what is best for the country,” said Strahl. “He was reduced to a minority government only two years ago for a reason – because Canadians had grown tired of his scandals and mismanagement. Over the last two years, it’s been more of the same and he doesn’t deserve to be rewarded with another term in office.”

Now that the election has come, Strahl will be reminding voters of the Liberal record, as well as offering a Conservative alternative.

“Conservatives believe that we need a federal government that is focused on getting the economy back on track, recovering lost jobs, and restoring Canada’s financial footing,” said Strahl. “We have a real plan to leave more money in the pockets of Canadian families to spend as they see fit, to support small businesses recovering from the pandemic and to ensure that we build a worker-led recovery by supporting workers in every sector in every part of the country. I look forward to sharing our full platform with Canadians over the next number of weeks.”

Strahl also said that the numerous Liberal ethical scandals over the last number of years have proven the need for stronger ethics laws with stronger penalties.

“Justin Trudeau and his Ministers have broken our ethics laws with his illegal island vacation with the Aga Khan, his meddling in the SNC-Lavalin legal proceedings and the firing of Jody Wilson-Raybould, and his WE Charity scandal – each time with no real consequences. It’s time to put an end to this Liberal corruption in Ottawa.”

Finally, Strahl said he would also be focused on protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians, including the right to freedom of speech, which is under threat from Liberal Bills C-10 and C-36.

Strahl said that he never takes a single vote for granted and will be working hard to earn the trust of the people of Chilliwack—Hope during this election.

“I’ve always admired and been inspired by the hardworking, common sense people of Chilliwack—Hope, and I’ve always tried to take the common sense of the common people to the House of Commons,” said Strahl. “It is an honour to serve our community as your Member of Parliament, and I hope that I can earn that trust again in the days and weeks ahead.”

“I have always worked hard to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family and that will continue to be my focus if I’m re-elected on September 20th.”

Strahl will be opening a campaign office on Young Road across from the Chilliwack Alliance Church later this week.

