Canada Goes To The Polls – Federal Election September 20

Ottawa (with files from MSN, Global,CBC) – Canada goes back to the polls September 20 for a Federal Election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Sunday that he spoke with the newly-minted Gov. Gen. Mary Simon earlier in the day and asked her to pull the plug on the minority government he has led since October 2019.

He spoke after a 40 minute meeting inside Rideau Hall.

“We believe a government’s most important responsibility is to keep Canadians safe and thriving,” he said, before continuing in French.

“We are experiencing a historic moment and you have something to say about it. You have the right to chose the future of our country, whether it’s to pursue our vaccination efforts or to continue our support programs.”

He also highlighted the party’s promises to create a national childcare plan and said Canadians need to choose how they want to finish the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

