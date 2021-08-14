Chilliwack All Time August Record High Minimum for August 13th, 2021

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) It wasn’t the heat dome from Late Juneinto Canada Day, but it was warm!

For August 13, 2021, an all time August high minimum temperature at 23.0 C ( 12.1 C above normal) .

The previous high minimum for the date was 19.0 C in 1992.

The previous all time August  high minimum temperature was 21.7 C on August 18th, 1965.  

Because of smoke rated as 10 +, no high maximum temperature record observed on Friday the 13th but still hot at 32C beneath a red ball sun! (But a high mean temperature record at 10 C above normal, exceeding previous high mean temperature  observed in 1992.)

