BUSINESS – Trans Mountain Assisting with Wildfire Efforts in British Columbia

Merritt/Calgary (TMX) – Trans Mountain is monitoring the wildfire situation closely in British Columbia. According to their latest media release:

Our priority is the health and safety of our workforce, their families, and our communities. Our employees, contractors and general construction contractors are available when BC Wildfire Service or Emergency Management British Columbia needs assistance.

Trans Mountain has helped in a number of wildfire situations and has altered some workplans in response to requests from the Kamloops Fire Centre.

TMX ave offered the use of camp communities in Merritt and Clearwater for evacuees and are currently housing evacuees and firefighters working in the area in our Merritt facility. In Kamloops, work was stood down in Kenna Cartwright Park and Pineview Park areas as requested by the City of Kamloops, with team members helping to mitigate fire risk by wetting and cutting grass in areas under active construction for the Expansion Project. Trans Mountain also supported the Robson Valley Fire Service response efforts with a skidder and water tank after a fire ignited in the North Thompson region.

Trans Mountain remains in contact with BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management British Columbia and keeps them regularly updated on our camp community availability for evacuees, location of crews, activities, and equipment.