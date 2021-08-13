Trans Mountain Pipeline Providing $1.6M to the District of Hope for Road Upgrades

Hope – Due to road deterioration and safety concerns over the years, traffic along Othello Road has been limited to single-lane traffic. To accommodate work on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, upgrades are needed to support construction activities in the area. Once completed, two-way traffic can proceed, eliminating the need for single-lane alternating traffic measures to continue.

“Trans Mountain’s top priority is the safety of our workers, their families and our communities, so while these upgrades assist with our construction, they also provide much needed road improvements for safer driving conditions in the community,” said Ian Anderson, President and CEO, Trans Mountain Corporation.

The upgrades, between Kawkawa Lake Road and the Triton Water Canada plant, will begin in mid-August and last into the fall. Initially, existing single-lane traffic will be maintained followed by a period of full road closure. During the full road closure, residents will be asked to use alternative routes and signage will be in place to direct motorists. Timing for the full closure will be communicated by signage and virtual message boards.

These infrastructure agreements are in addition to local taxes, landowner compensation and a $500,000 Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) with the District of Hope that will go towards funding community projects.

The District of Hope is part of Trans Mountain’s Coquihalla-Hope construction spread that includes approximately 85 kilometres of pipeline construction between the Coquihalla Summit to Popkum, BC. Pipeline construction within the community is expected to begin in late fall 2021