Do You Have The Right Stuff ? Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department Looking For Fire Fighters Available for Daytime Calls

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department services the Cultus Lake Park jurisdiction as well as certain areas within the Fraser Valley Regional District and the Soowahlie First Nation community.

Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire is looking for recruits, primarily daytime availability.

Fire Chief Warren Mazuren and Assistant Fire Chief/Battalion Chief Cody Helmer is putting the call out and asked FVN and chillTV views/readers to see if you are interested.

If you wish to join the Cultus Lake Fire Department, please send your resume along with the completed Application Form to [email protected]

Volunteer Firefighter Application Form

The Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department has a long and proud history of serving the community. Today it is made up of 20 – 25 trained volunteer firefighters, who continuously train to the highest degree.

The full range of fire protection services provided by the Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department includes: