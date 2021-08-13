City of Chilliwack All Time August Record Heat = August 12th, 2021

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett) – Roger Pannett who is a Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada in Chilliwack, gave us the heated goods.

August 12th was the All time record high temperatures for date and month for Chilliwack.

A hot 37.9 C max temperature, with a dry 15 % relative humidity in smoky out flow winds.  13.4 C above normal!

The previous high max for date was 35.0 oC in 1990.

For Chilliwack, the previous all time August max temperatures were 36.2 C on August 8th , 2018 and 36.1 C on August 9th ,1960.

Wednesday night ,with a record high minimum at  20.5 C , ( previous high  min 20.4 C in 2014) Early Thursday morning was also an all time record high mean  August temperature at 29.2 C . ( 11.3 C above normal!)

For that stat, the previous all time record high mean was 28.0 C on August 19th, 2016.

More record high temperatures expected to be recorded Thursday night and Friday.

