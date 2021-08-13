Chilliwack Man Scores $500K In Lotto Max Extra

Chilliwack – Clarke Sexsmith had to squint at the screen – and scan his ticket twice – before believing he scored $500,000 after winning the top Lotto Max Extra prize from the July 27, 2021 draw.

The Chilliwack resident matched 4/4 numbers but didn’t have his reading glasses on him the first time that he checked his ticket at the Petro-Canada on Young Road in Chilliwack, the same location where he purchased it.

He decided to visit Elements Casino Chilliwack to check it a second time, after grabbing his lenses.

“My wife called me while I was waiting in line,” he recalled. “She asked me what I was doing. When I told her that I thought I won on my lottery ticket she did not believe me.”

Sexsmith, who says he enjoys fishing in his free time, says he feels “happy” about his eye-popping win. He says he will keep his celebrations low key, and plans to invest most of his prize.

“If I ever won big, I (said) I wanted to invest it. My dream was to build a town.”

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $24 million in prize-winning Extra tickets and more than $109 million in winnings from Lotto Max. Say ‘Yes’ to the Extra for the chance to win up to $500,000. The Extra is available with Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and BC/49 at any BCLC lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com.