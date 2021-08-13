CEBL Year End Award Nominees Include Bandits’ Brandon Gilbeck – Defensive Player of the Year

Fraser Valley/Edmonton – The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday the individual award nominees for its annual CEBL Awards being held August 18 at the Expo Centre in Edmonton as part of Championship Weekend.

Award nominees were revealed for seven player categories, including the newly introduced Sixth Man of the Year award. With the Elam Ending returning to the CEBL for a second season so does the Clutch Player of the Year award, which recognizes the player who has made the most impact during Elam Ending time.

All CEBL Award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings to the CEBL.

The award nominees are as follows:

Clutch Player of the Year: Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton), Marlon Johnson (Edmonton), Xavier Moon (Edmonton)

Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton), Marlon Johnson (Edmonton), Xavier Moon (Edmonton) U SPORTS Player of the Year: Lloyd Pandi (Niagara), Alain Louis (Ottawa)

Lloyd Pandi (Niagara), Alain Louis (Ottawa) Sixth Man of the Year: Adika Peter-McNeilly (Edmonton), Shaquille Keith (Fraser Valley)

Adika Peter-McNeilly (Edmonton), Shaquille Keith (Fraser Valley) Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Gilbeck (Fraser Valley), Javin DeLaurier (Niagara)

Brandon Gilbeck (Fraser Valley), Javin DeLaurier (Niagara) Canadian Player of the Year: Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton), Jordan Baker (Edmonton)

Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton), Jordan Baker (Edmonton) Player of the Year: Xavier Moon (Edmonton), Lindell Wigginton (Hamilton)

The 2021 Coach of the Year and Fox40 Official of the Year honourees will also be announced at the CEBL Awards.

Award winners are determined by votes cast by the league’s head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, assistant general managers, team presidents, league broadcasters, and internal media personnel. Team coaches and executives cannot vote for a player nor the head coach from their own team.