BUSINESS – radioCount Replacing Numeris to Measure 20 Canadian Radio Diary Markets Including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley ( with files from radioCount, Connie Theissen of Broadcast Dialogue) – radioCount, the sister company of microtherapy inc., announced the launch of a new radio audience measurement service for Canada. Starting this September, radioCount will begin measuring over 20 markets across the country with a Fall 2021 survey release available in late November.

This will include Chilliwack. Numeris used to do a diary count of radio listeners in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Following the announcement in late 2020 that several markets would no longer be measured by the existing diary service, Radio Connects established a committee of broadcaster, rep shop and agency representatives to evaluate alternative options.

In May 2021, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters endorsed radioCount‘s approach which uses a combination of telephone recall and e-surveys.

In Chilliwack, there are three commercial radio stations, 89.5 The Drive, Star FM and KiSS Radio. There are three CBC repeaters ( English Radio One and Two and French Radio One) and eventually a repeater for UFV’s CIVL will launch in the near future.

There are lone CBC repeaters in Harrison and Hope (both CBC Radio One English).