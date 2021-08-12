Village of Harrison CAO on Worst Case Emergency Evacuation Scenarios (INTERVIEW)

Harrison Hot Springs – The CAO or Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Harrison Hot Springs is Madeline McDonald. Note she is not a politician , rather an employee of the Village.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, she discusses the current possible evacuation plans should they be implemented. With the 2021 wildfire season as it is, and add to that the fire on Long Island in Harrison Lake and the smoke issues, many have taken to social media, asking for information and answers.

The Village works in concert with the Agassiz/Harrison Emergency Planner from Agassiz Fire.

Other Provincial resources would kick in should they be needed, which includes communication.

McDonald notes that yes, there is only one major route in and out of the Village.

She is hopeful that a second route, which has been in discussion with the Province for quite some time, will be built in the near future. Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon has been made aware of the desire from the residents over this issue. Any new route in and out of the Village, would be a Provincial responsibility.

The Village website is here.