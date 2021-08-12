Chilliwack Receiving $1.7M in Joint Provincial and Federal Funding for a Homelessness and Community Safety Supports Program

Victoria/Ottawa/Chilliwack – Chilliwack is receiving over $1.7 million in joint provincial and federal funding for a Homelessness and Community Safety Supports program, which will include helping vulnerable citizens navigate access to services,and reducing community fears related to unhoused people. A few of the projects, in partnership with local non-profits, include a Chilliwack Community Integration Initiative and a Peer Employment Initiative.

Both Chilliwack MLAs Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say this investment is part of the Strengthening Communities Program which is providing support to 48 communities across B.C. Over $76 million will support local governments to combat the impacts of homelessness and keep their communities safe and healthy as they recover from the pandemic.

More Info here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MUNI0044-001589