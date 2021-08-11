Province to Help Fund Maple Ridge Housing Project for At Risk Youth Facing Homelessness – Similar to Cyrus Centre’s Switchback in Chilliwack

Maple Ridge – Similar to Switchback, the Chilliwack Cyrus Centre’s supportive youth housing project (which opened in December 2020), vulnerable youth in need of support in Maple Ridge will soon have access to 20 new safe and affordable homes, thanks to new funding from the Province.

“Too many young people in our province do not have access to the affordable housing they need,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission on behalf of David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We are working with our partners to build safe and secure homes like these, so vulnerable youth have the stable foundation they need to take the next steps toward adulthood.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing an annual operating subsidy of $329,525 for 20 youth units at Cornerstone Landing, a six-storey below-market rental building that is under construction. The subsidy will provide increased affordability and support services for youth between the ages of 18 and 25 who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, are precariously housed or transitioning to independence.

“Young people in our province should always have access to a safe, secure and affordable home,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple-Ridge Pitt Meadows. “The supports and care that will come with these 20 new homes will help vulnerable young people in our community get back on their feet and build a bright future.”

Located at 11907 228th St., Cornerstone Landing will provide 94 below-market rental homes for young adults, seniors, individuals and families with low to moderate incomes.

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services, an experienced non-profit housing provider, will operate the building and provide youth residents with services that include counselling, advocacy, schooling, life-skills training and health and wellness supports. At least two staff members will be on site seven days a week.

Youth will be identified through the Ministry of Children and Family Development orapply for the housing themselves. They do not need to be receiving services from the ministry to qualify.

“Many young people face challenges when they transition to adulthood, and this project is an important step to help provide its youth residents with services and supports that they need to thrive,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister for Children and Family Development. “I am thrilled to see this collaboration between community partners and BC Housing.”

Construction of Cornerstone Landing is expected to be completed in late fall 2021.