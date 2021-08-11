Chiefs Commit to Chad Muller

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of 2003-born forward Chad Muller. Muller, who hails from Kingston, Ontario last suited up for the Greater Kingston Frontenacs U18 AAA program during the 2019-20 season prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. He registered 7 goals, 20 assists along with 130 PIMS in 33 games played. A physical, power forward, Muller will be a great asset to the right side of the Chiefs forward group. Lauded for his character and the kind of teammate he is, the Chiefs staff are excited to add Chad to the mix this upcoming BCHL season.

“We are really excited to welcome Chad and his family to Chilliwack.” Said Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant General Manager Brad Rihela. “Chad plays a high-intensity style of game, and has a great shot along with some really strong offensive instincts.”

“I am beyond excited to be a Chilliwack Chief this coming fall.” Said Muller before adding, “Knowing that Chilliwack is a reputable organization that provides so much for their players and knows how to develop them has me extremely excited. I can’t wait to become a part of the community and play in a great rink in front of awesome fans.” Said the 6’1, 190 lb forward.