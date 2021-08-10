Bandits Hold On to Beat Rattlers in CEBL’s Final Regular Season Game (VIDEO)

Saskatoon (Matthew Winick) – The Fraser Valley Bandits (7-7) survived a late push from the Saskatchewan Rattlers (1-13) to win by a score of 84-79 on Tuesday night at the SaskTel Centre in the CEBL’s last regular season game of the 2021 campaign.



The contest was neck and neck throughout, with neither squad able to gain a double-digit lead at any point. Each time Fraser Valley tried to pull away, Saskatchewan fought back to bring the game within reach once again.

The Rattlers took a slim 74-72 lead into the Elam Ending thanks to an and-one finish from Nervens Demosthene, but the Bandits controlled the last few minutes of action. Much like Sunday’s contest which saw a narrow Fraser Valley victory, Saskatchewan was simply unable to get over the hump.



It was clear that the Bandits were ready for the pressure and intensity that comes with playoff basketball, something they will be faced with soon enough with the quarterfinals set for this weekend.



“We’re excited. We have some momentum right now, we’re catching a bit of momentum, and things are starting to fall into place,” said Bandits’ coach David Singleton after the game, “We just want to keep continuing this momentum… and I think we’re going to be in great shape.”



The Bandits will begin to prepare for their crucial quarterfinal matchup at home against the Guelph Nighthawks at

4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals the following weekend at the Final Four in Edmonton.



All CEBL games will be available for live streaming on the CEBL’s new OTT streaming service CEBL+, cbcsports.ca, the free CBCGem streaming service, the CBC Sports App for iOS and android devices, and on Twitch.