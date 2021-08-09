COVID Cases Going In The Wrong Way – Back Over 1000 For The Weekend – Wait Time Between Shots Dropped to 28 Days

Victoria – The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is taking it’s toll on the non vaccinated.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, 82.0% (3,801,960) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.3% (3,257,931) have received their second dose.

In addition, 82.9% (3,585,467) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 72.2% (3,121,816) have received their second dose.

Last week, PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is “facing a wave of cases in the unvaccinated.”

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,079 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 152,918 cases in the province:

Aug. 6-7: 422 new cases

Aug. 7-8: 364 new cases

Aug. 8-9: 293 new cases

There are currently 3,036 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 148,066 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 68 individuals are in hospital and 20 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

258 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 586



Starting Monday, August 9, invitations to book second-dose appointments will be sent, based on the new 28-day minimum interval. This timeframe will be the same for those who received Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca for their first dose.

For information on breakthrough cases, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/7-27_breakthrough_cases.pdf

Or see the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) weekly data summary: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary

Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data

Or: www.bccdc.ca

To register to be immunized or to learn about getting your second dose, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html

Or: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2

To learn about BC’s Restart plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restart

For recent modelling, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/6-28_PHO_presentation.pdf