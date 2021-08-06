Province Adding Three EV Charging Stations in Agassiz, Chilliwack

Fraser Valley/Victoria – British Columbia’s network of public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations is expanding with the opening of three new stations in the Agassiz and Chilliwack, making it easier for people commuting in the Lower Mainland to charge up their EVs.

The public charging stations are in the following locations:

3971 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, two stations, operated by BC Hydro, planned to open fall 2021

45950 Cheam Ave., Chilliwack, one new station, operated by BC Hydro, open now

Stations not identified as open now may be affected by the construction process and the location or opening of the station may change.

B.C. has one of the largest public charging networks in Canada. At the end of 2020, there were more than 2,500 public charging stations in B.C., including more than 480 fast-charging stations. B.C. also has the highest uptake rates of zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption with more than 54,000 ZEVs registered in December 2020.