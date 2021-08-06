BC Transit To Provide Regular Transit Service September 30 for Stat – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is informing customers that regular service will be provided across all transit systems on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 to ensure there is enough service for customers.



BC Transit and the B.C. Government recognize the importance of honouring a day for Truth and Reconciliation. The government recently advised the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 will be recognized as a holiday this year for all employees who are normally entitled to provincial and federal holidays.



After the holiday, BC Transit will evaluate ridership numbers to inform potential future schedules for this new holiday. For more information on routes, schedules and fares, please visit bctransit.com.