Mission Bridge (Highway 11 Mission to Abbotsford) Inspection Work – Lane Closures August 3 to 6 – Thursday NIGHT – One Hour FULL CLOSURE at 9PM

Mission/Abbotsford – Drivers are advised that Mission Bridge on Highway 11 will have one northbound lane and one southbound lane closed to traffic early tomorrow morning as a detailed inspection of the bridge takes place.
The bridge inspection truck went to the site at 5AM on Tuesday, August 3 and will be there until the 6th.
Two lanes of the four-lane bridge will remain open to single-lane traffic.
The Mission-Abbotsford Bridge will be closed to ALL TRAFFIC in both directions Thursday night (Aug. 5) between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
After the detailed inspection has concluded, a repair plan will be made. The northbound lane of the bridge will remain closed throughout this process. Additional traffic management may be required when the repairs are carried out.
Drivers are encouraged to consider alternative routes and are reminded to observe posted speed limits. For the most up-to-date information before travel, visit: www.DriveBC.ca
Amazing seismic upgrade completed 6 years ago and already the bridge is falling apart. Is the incompetent contractor going to compensate drivers for their time and inconvenience due to their negligence in the alleged upgrade?
So what’s the deal? I leave for work at 3:30am in the morning and its single lane each way with absolutely no one in site. My wife goes to work at 6:30 pm and its single lane both direction and again no one doing anything other than a couple of traffic control trucks. Apparently last night traffic was backed up for miles.
You guys to lazy to remove and than reset up the pylons and traffic control the following day. Unreal!!
The highway was backed up all the way up to Abbotsford yesterday, nobody is even doing any work. Took me 4 hours to get over the bridge. Been blocked off for no reason, are these mental midgets crawling around on the pavement looking for cracks?.
Is the work happening under the bridge? I have been “driving over at 6.30 am , 7.20 am 2.30pm 3.15pm , 6pm and after 8pm. Not a worker on site, only one empty truck, pretty frustrating wasting my life….