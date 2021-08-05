Life Recovery 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament – September 17

Fraser Valley – The Life Recovery 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament is set for September 17.

The shotgun start will be at 1 pm and lunch will be provided for half hour before the start.



At the last tournament in 2019, the independent LIFE Recovery Charity Golf Committee was able to present a cheque of $69,000 to our Association. In 2020 the committee raised $36,000.00 even without the tournament.

From their website –

For over 20 years, more than 2000 women have experienced freedom from the power of addiction with support from LIFE Recovery. Sadly, substance abuse continues to devastate many and remains a leading cause of death in BC.

LIFE Recovery is committed to walking alongside women who are working to overcome addiction.

L I F E (Living In Freedom Everyday) Recovery Association is a Christian registered charity providing abstinence-based residential recovery to support women to overcome addiction. Located in the heart of Abbotsford, they offer a continuum of residential support services: 3 homes, 2 different stages, ranging from stays of 3 months to years, depending on client needs.