Life Recovery 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament – September 17

Fraser Valley – The Life Recovery 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament is set for September 17.
The shotgun start will be at 1 pm and lunch will be provided for half hour before the start.
At the last tournament in 2019, the independent LIFE Recovery Charity Golf Committee was able to present a cheque of $69,000 to our Association. In 2020 the committee raised $36,000.00 even without the tournament.
For over 20 years, more than 2000 women have experienced freedom from the power of addiction with support from LIFE Recovery. Sadly, substance abuse continues to devastate many and remains a leading cause of death in BC.
LIFE Recovery is committed to walking alongside women who are working to overcome addiction.
L I F E (Living In Freedom Everyday) Recovery Association is a Christian registered charity providing abstinence-based residential recovery to support women to overcome addiction. Located in the heart of Abbotsford, they offer a continuum of residential support services: 3 homes, 2 different stages, ranging from stays of 3 months to years, depending on client needs.
