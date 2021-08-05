Buskers are Back in the Wack

Chilliwack – Music coming back to the street… and other great busker entertainment.

The City of Chilliwack Street Entertainer/Busking Program has resumed.

For the time being, there are no fees to the City BUT you do have to go through an audition process.

Street Entertainer Program

The City of Chilliwack Street Entertainer/Busking Program allows entertainers the opportunity to display their talents to the community and also broaden the types of culture provided throughout the community.

This program also serves to support Mayor and Council’s commitment to further advance the revitalization of Downtown Chilliwack.

There are a number of rules that must be followed.

The upside is the renaissance of District 1881 downtown, which should help street performers eek out some type of income.

The approved sites:

A) Salish Park – 45820 First Avenue



B) Central Park – 45951 Young Road



C) Clock Tower Plaza – 45972 Wellington Avenue



D) Corner of Wellington and Mills



E) Corner of Mills and Victoria



F) In front of the Bookman storefront



G) Across from the Clock Tower (in front of Bank of Montreal building)



H) Any other outdoor Civic facility upon approval prior to performance



Note: The City reserves the right to add or delete approved locations of performances as it deems necessary.



Busking will not be permitted during any Music & More or B.I.A. sponsored event ( ie Party in the Park, Car Show) unless prior arrangements have been made with the coordinating organization.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Culture Department at 604.793.2904

Find information about this program at http://chilliwack.com/buskers