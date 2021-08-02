BC NDP Launches New Webpage -Marking Party’s 60th Anniversary

Vancouver – In celebration of its 60th anniversary this year — and the 47th annual BC Day — the BC NDP launched a webpage chronicling its six decades in provincial politics.

“BC’s New Democratic Party was founded on the idea that the people of British Columbia deserved a government who made their lives better,” said Heather Stoutenburg, Provincial Director of the BC NDP. “For the last six decades our elected officials, volunteers and supporters have fought tirelessly for people, and delivered bold, world-leading change to our province. We’re proud to celebrate that legacy today and keep building on it in the future.”

The anniversary webpage chronicles some of the notable elected officials, policies and accomplishments of the BC NDP since its inception in 1961, and features rare photographs of former NDP leader Tommy Douglas, Premier Dave Barrett and others including Rosemary Brown, the first black female MLA elected to the BC Legislature.

The webpage is viewable at bcndp.ca/sixty.

The party chose to launch the webpage on BC Day in tribute to Dave Barrett’s BC NDP government, who created BC Day as a civic holiday in 1974 so families and friends had more time to enjoy summer together.