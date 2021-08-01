Air Quality Statement for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver (PICTURES)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – As of 1PM Sunday afternoon, Metro Vancouver issued an Air Quality Advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected during the next few days. Smoke from wildfires burning in the interior of B.C. and Washington has moved into and over our region, contributing to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations and hazy skies. Onshore winds forecast for Tuesday may begin to clear the smoke.

Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 should postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. Exposure to PM2.5 is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and/or diabetes; individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19; pregnant women and infants; children; and older adults. Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk (e.g. people who are experiencing homelessness or are underhoused).

An FVN reporter took these photos:

Air Quality, Chilliwack from Island 22, August 1, 2021/FVN

Air Quality, Chilliwack from Island 22, August 1, 2021/FVN

Air Quality, Chilliwack from Island 22, August 1, 2021/FVN