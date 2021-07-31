Fisheries and Oceans Canada Reminder About Quad Riding Through Active Streams

Ottawa/Fraser Valley — Over the past few months, thee has been great concern about quad riders barreling through local streams and rivers and disturbing fish habitat. Locally and in particular, the Fraser and the Vedder Rivers

With the long weekend, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has out out the reminder again.

While quad riding around streams, shorelines and wetlands, avoid sensitive areas, cross at designated locations, and use bridges when available in order to protect these aquatic environments. Otherwise, freshwater mussels, other fish and aquatic habitats can be destroyed through direct impact (crushing) or harmful erosion and sedimentation.



ATV riders and all motorized vehicles should avoid riding in or crossing through streams, particularly where at-risk aquatic species are present. Check this map before you ride: http://ow.ly/rfMe50FGiZ7