Fraser Health Continues Valley Walk In Immunization Clinics Into August

Surrey – More than two million COVID-19 doses have now been administered in the Fraser Health region, an important milestone in contributing to B.C.’s overall immunization rate. In our region over 80 per cent of all eligible people have been immunized with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 60 per cent of people have now received their second dose.

As of July 29th, the mass immunization clinics will be:

· Abbotsford Ag Rec (offering both COVID-19 testing and immunizations),

· Poirier Forum

· Guildford Rec Centre and

· North Delta Rec Centre

COVID-19 Immunization will also continue to be available at COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres in the region:

· Hope

· Chilliwack

· Mission

· Langley

· South Delta

· South Surrey

· Surrey 66

· Coquitlam

· Burnaby

People in communities who are seeking their first or second doses will continue to be able to quickly and efficiently access vaccines at one of our four hubs, at a COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre, at one of our outreach or neighbourhood clinics, or at one of our community initiatives, such as beach-side immunization clinics. Many appointments will be available, including same-day appointments, evenings and weekends. Drop in’s also welcome.