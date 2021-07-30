Fraser Health Continues Valley Walk In Immunization Clinics Into August

Posted By: Don Lehn July 30, 2021

Surrey – More than two million COVID-19 doses have now been administered in the Fraser Health region, an important milestone in contributing to B.C.’s overall immunization rate. In our region over 80 per cent of all eligible people have been immunized with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 60 per cent of people have now received their second dose.

As of July 29th, the mass immunization clinics will be:

·       Abbotsford Ag Rec (offering both COVID-19 testing and immunizations),

·       Poirier Forum

·       Guildford Rec Centre and

·       North Delta Rec Centre

COVID-19 Immunization will also continue to be available at COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres in the region:

·       Hope

·       Chilliwack

·       Mission

·       Langley

·       South Delta

·       South Surrey

·       Surrey 66

·       Coquitlam

·       Burnaby

People in communities who are seeking their first or second doses will continue to be able to quickly and efficiently access vaccines at one of our four hubs, at a COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre, at one of our outreach or neighbourhood clinics, or at one of our community initiatives, such as beach-side immunization clinics. Many appointments will be available, including same-day appointments, evenings and weekends. Drop in’s also welcome.

Final date of operationsLocations
July 28, 2021South Surrey Rec Centre Chuck Bailey Rec Centre
August 1, 2021Abbotsford test collection centre (at the University of the Fraser Valley) will close and testing will relocate to Abbotsford Ag Rec
August 7, 2021Agassiz Agricultural Hall Langley Events Centre Anvil Centre Christine Sinclair Community Centre
August 14, 2021Chilliwack Mall Hope Legion Cloverdale Rec Centre Surrey North Haney Place Mall
August 30, 2021Mamele’awt Community Indigenous Centre Stó:lō Service Agency Fraser River Indigenous Society Mission Friendship Centre Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre
