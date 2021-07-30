$50K of Drugs, Weapons Seized at Kent Institution During Two Month Sting

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – Between May 19 and July 27, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Kent Institution, a maximum security institution.



The contraband and unauthorized items seized include the follow



May 19, 2021: Contents sent to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for further analysis (estimated institutional value to be determined);



June 27, 2021: 1 ounce of THC butter, 1 bale of tobacco, 4 USB readers, and sim cards (estimated institutional value $8,000);

July 16, 2021: 52 nicotine patches and 3.5 grams marijuana (estimated institutional value to be determined);

July 17, 2021: 2 cell phones, 2 stabbing weapons, 30 grams of crystal methamphetamines, and remnants of an unmanned air vehicle (estimated institutional value $15,000);

July 20, 2021: Remnants of an unmanned air vehicle (estimated institutional value to be determined);

July 22, 2021: 1 bale of tobacco, 2 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of crystal methamphetamines, 27.9 grams of shatter, 2 Micro SD chargers, and an unidentified powder (estimated institutional value to be determined);

July 27, 2021: 10 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of crystal methamphetamines, and 4 packages of THC butter product (estimated institutional value $25,000).

The current estimated institutional value of these seizures is $48,000. The remaining contents that have not yet been valued are currently undergoing analysis by our partners at the RCMP.



The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.



CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.



CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.



The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

