UPDATE – Low Income Hazel Street Apartment Fire – Total Loss – One Dead – Griffin Security Organizing Donations

Chilliwack (with files from Global)- Early Thursday morning, Chilliwack Fire responded to a Hazel Street at Margaret Apartment Fire (Hazelwood Manor – 9200 Block of Hazel). Postings to social media said that people were jumping from second and third floor balconies.That was also confirmed with scanner chatter.

There are a number of injuries. One person has died. from jumping from a balcony. That was confirmed by Chilliwack Assn’t Fire Chief Andy Brown. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

The smell of smoke filled the downtown air.

Griffin Security confirmed on the Facebook page Living in Chilliwack that this was low income housing. Most of the residents got out with just their “pj’s on their back”. It is a total loss. There is a donation page set up through Living in Chilliwack or contact Griffin Security. Residents are being put up at the Chilliwack Coliseum for the time being.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Facebook photos from Keith Wilson and Tyler Forster.

Tyler Forest/Facebook

Keith Wilson/Facebook