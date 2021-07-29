Mission RCMP Need Witnesses to BMO Bank Robbery

Mission – On Monday afternoon of July 26th, Mission RCMP Members responded to a 911 call from the Bank of Montreal located 32530 Lougheed Highway. Employees reported a caucasion male that had entered the Bank and produced a note which demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was provided to the male who then left the bank and was last seen walking south toward the rear of the bank.

Witnesses described the male as follows:

Caucasion male

Taller in height with a slim build

Late 20’s in age with no visible facial hair

Wearing pink shirt, black pants and black baseball cap

Surveillance footage and still photos of the suspect male were obtained by Police during the course of the investigation. If anyone can identify the male pictured in the photograph above, please contact the Mission RCMP or anonymously through Crimestoppers BC at 1 800 222 8477.