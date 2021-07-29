Golfing Fore Your Hospitals Tournament September 9 – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Fraser Valley – RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities Inc returns as the presenting sponsor for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) annual Golfing FORE Your Hospital Tournament.

It’s time to golf on September 9th , at the beautiful Sandpiper Golf Course for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) Golfing ‘FORE’ Your Hospitals Tournament. Organizers are grateful to partner with RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service, the Abbotsford Canucks and more to make this tournament out of this world fantastic!

There will be a number of exciting activities for golfers to enjoy such as raffles, an auction, BBQ samples, beat the pro and even a golf cannon to blast your ball across the course. Golfers will also have a chance a $10,000 prize at the hole in one spot sponsored by RBC Chilliwack.

“I am proud to support the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation” remarked Bryan Bartsch, President of Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service. “This year I am also pleased that we were able to gain the support of the Canucks, who have come on board as the tournaments lunch and hole sponsor; and they have graciously donated some amazing silent auction items. With the support of amazing sponsors, this year should be another amazing event held to support the local Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation.”

“We are pleased to introduce a 9-hole round of golf for those who missed out on securing a spot for the 18 hole round” announced Liz Harris, Executive Director at FVHCF “This is also a perfect opportunity for those who prefer to golf after work.”

For more information and to register for the tournament, please visit https://www.fvhcf.ca/golf/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.