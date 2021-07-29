Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival – Live with Limited Seating – September 2nd – 5th

Langley – The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival moved this year’s festival from July to September 2nd – 5th, due to province-wide COVID-19 restrictions from the Provincial Health Officer.



The 2021 festival will be a mix of limited capacity, socially distanced live shows and live streamed events. Tickets for select signature events are now available, including Jim Byrnes.

Website information is here.

2021 festival merch is now available at their online store at https://fort-langley-jazz-arts-festival.myshopify.com/.



The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival has also announced that Odlum Brown Limited has signed a multi-year agreement as Title Sponsor of the annual summer festival. Going forward, the festival will be known as the Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.