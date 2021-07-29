City of Abbotsford Wants Public Input on Revised Truck Routes

Abbotsford – As part of the 2021 Street and Traffic bylaw update, existing and future commercial truck routes within the City of Abbotsford boundaries were reviewed and updated.

City planners now want to hear from you.

Review the updated truck routes and let the city know what you think.

In the 2018 Transportation & Transit Master Plan(External link) the City identified that an effective truck route network is an essential component as the movement of goods is critical for the economic wellbeing of the City. The proposed changes include consideration of the existing truck routes in Langley and Chilliwack to ensure the entire goods movement system is efficient and avoids circuitous routes throughout the region.

Proposed changes to the City’s truck network include:

Removing a portion of King Road from the designated truck network between McCallum Road and Riverside Drive in conjunction with the U District Neighbourhood Plan(External link)

Adding a new segment to the designated truck network on McCallum Road between King Road and Huntingdon Road.

Adding a new segment to the designated truck network on Whatcom Road between Highway 1 and Vye Road.

Adding a new segment to the designated truck network on Foy Street between Marshall Road and King Road.

Click the link here: https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/truck-routes