Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning, Chilliwack Fire responded to a 9200 block Hazel Street Apartment Fire. Postings to social media said that people were jumping from second and third floor balconies.That was also confirmed with scanner chatter.

There are a number of injuries.

The smell of smoke filled the downtown air.

More to come.

Facebook photos from Keith Wilson and Tyler Forster.

Tyler Forest/Facebook

Keith Wilson/Facebook