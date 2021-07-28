ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies at 72 – Abbotsford Centre Concert for 2022 Up In The Air

Abbotsford – Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top were to bring their ‘Celebration with ZZ Top’ tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Friday, May 1, 2020 with special guests Cheap Trick.

Due to COVID, the show was postponed to 2021 and then April 23 of 2022.

Last Friday, ZZ Top posted to their Facebook page that Bassist Dusty Hill was having medical issues:

The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue. They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.Per Dusty’s request “The show must go on!”. With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing.“And with Elwood to our right, rest assured ZZ Top will deliver their good time, signature show”, said Billy F Gibbons. “Billy’s big guitar, crushing drums from Mr. Beard, and Elwood securing the bottom end continues the delivery with those famous three chords we all dig”.

On Wednesday came the bad news from the band:

ZZ Top

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy.

Abbotsford Centre Media Relations has yet to comment on the fate of the 2022 show.

Dusty Hill was 72.