City of Chilliwack, Abbotsford to Open Cooling Centre Locations, Pick Up Service Available

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack will temporarily open several locations as cooling centres in response to the heat warning issued by Environment Canada for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures. Sardis Sports Complex will open on Wednesday, July 28 at from 12 pm – 6 pm. The following locations will be open starting Thursday, July 29, from 12 pm – 6 pm until the heat warning is lifted:

Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse and Minto Rooms)

Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Sheet #3)

Chilliwack Coliseum – 45323 Hodgins Ave (entrance off of Hodgins Avenue)

Tourism Chilliwack – 44150 Luckakuck Way (Picnic Area*), open weekdays, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm (hours subject to change)

*This area is outdoors and pet friendly, water will be available for pets

Pets in kennels or carriers are welcome at all locations. Check chilliwack.com/coolingcentre for updates.

Higher temperatures mean greater risk of heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and seek out cool places. Call, text, or check in on those who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. For more tips to stay cool, visit chilliwack.com/beattheheat.

Also, Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association KCCA Volunteer Drivers will be available for Pick & Drop services to and from the city designated cooling centres: Evergreen Hall.Sardis Sports Complex Chilliwack Coliseum This service is for the folks who cannot afford Taxi ride or dont have any other means of transportation. KCCA is 100 percent Non-Profit local Organization and all memebers/volunteers working on volunteer basis

