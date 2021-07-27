Chicken Barn Fire in Rosedale – Second Fire In A Year

Rosedale – FVN is following a lead that there is a major fire at a Rosedale Chicken Barn. Early Tuesday reports state that this fire is at Van Haven on Castle Mountain Road.

The strange part of this story is that this barn was on fire in August of 2020. It had been rebuilt.

Chilliwack Firefighters Local posted: This morning (Tuesday) Chilliwack Fire crews responded to a chicken barn fire. An egg collector was working in the building and only found out about the fire moments before the ceiling collapsed. This fire nearly marks the 1 year anniversary of when the same tragedy struck this property last summer. The barn was a complete loss, fortunately crews were able to save the 2 barns to the east. We want to thank the dedicated paid on call Fire Fighters and the Fire Fighters on career engines 1 and 4. Working in fire gear in this heat is extremely difficult, and when paired with unsafe staffing levels (Engine 4 with 2 Fire Fighters) the work load can quickly become overwhelming.