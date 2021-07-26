Special Weather Statement – Very Warm Temperatures Heading Into Long Weekend

Fraser Valley – Here we go again with a very warm streak. While not the 40C heat dome of one month ago, temperatures will be in the low 30sC.

5:26 PM PDT Monday 26 July 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will bring increasing temperatures to the south coast later this week. Daytime high temperatures will rise 3 to 5 degrees Celsius compared to today and Tuesday, pushing them into the high 20’s near the water to low 30’s inland. Overnight lows will also rise into the mid to high teens.



The time frame with the hottest weather will be from Thursday to Saturday. The highest temperatures are expected to be in the Fraser Valley, Sea to Sky region, and inland Vancouver Island.



Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps. fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.



The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.