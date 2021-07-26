Mission Tree Farm Licence 26 Closes Due to Wildfire Risk

Mission – By order of the Mission Fire Chief, Tree Farm Licence 26 is closed to all access due to extreme fire hazard risk as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021, until further notice.



Due to the excessive period of hot and dry weather the fire danger rating is EXTREME, this means the forest fuels are very dry, and the fire risk is very serious, with new fires easily started and likely to spread rapidly. Therefore, as a preventative measure, the Fire Chief has ordered that the Tree Farm Licence 26, which borders Mission to be closed to all access except for campers in registered sites.