Lindeman Lake Trail Hike & Clean-up – Sunday August 1 – 11 AM

Lindemen Lake/Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park – The Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is hosting the Lindmen Lake hike & cleanup event, 11 AM on Sunday August 1.

The start up point from Lindmen Lake trail is the parking lot.

All participants will go in a group which will be lead by experienced hikers Courtney Dowdall & Mike Stotland from Vedder Mountain Adenture Company.

On a way back from Lindmen Lake participants will be collecting garbage from the lake & trail. All garbage bags will be loaded in KCCA White TUNDRA Truck parked in parking lot.

All participants will get snacks & juice and or water during the hike/cleanup.

Please RSVP all the participants via Facebook Messenger or phone or email at [email protected]

Lindmen trail hike is a moderate level hike so anyone interested in this event please keep this in mind.

More Facebook information is here.