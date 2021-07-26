Kim Mallory – Chilliwack Realtor, Business Woman, Community Advocate and Now – Bone Marrow Survivor . She Tells Her Story In New Book “Women Like Me” (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Kim Mallory is a creative entrepreneur. A realtor and founder of The Pink Stiletto Women’s Network & Chilliwack Citizens for Change. She is a fierce advocate for creating community and making a difference.

Her life journey has taken her on many paths, and she has inspired women to be brave and have a positive mindset through speaking, teaching, and mentoring.

Kim has come through a very dark 16 months battle with VSAA: Very Severe Aplastic Anemia. It effects the Bone Marrow.

Whether it’s business or life, her advice is rich, and she has been influencing the lives of many women through spirit and confidence building for many years. She shares her business knowledge and personal stories to inspire and empower.

Kim’s personality is laid back, and she uses her wit to keep things entertaining. Kim’s dose of reality is dished out with kindness, humor, and genuine and caring nature. Her hope is to spread love and joy and encourage others to be the light.

Kim was asked by a fellow realtor Julie Fairhurst, to contribute to a compilation of women’s stories of courage and bravery.

The result – Women Like Me Volume Three. .. and it’s already a Canadian Best Seller. You can purchase through this link.

From Kim’s Facebook page: Ok. So I did a thing and ended up writing the first story in this inspirational read. Please let me know what you think so I can decide if I’m going to finish that book I started writing. Hehe. You can purchase a Kindle version off Amazon for a low $1.99 or get yourself a paperback version. Don’t worry mom – you will get a signed hardcopy.