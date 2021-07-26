Chilliwack MLA’s Hosting COVID Telephone Townhall Meeting, Thursday July 29

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 26, 2021

Chilliwack – If you are looking for more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, both Chilliwack area MLA’s Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter are hosting a townhall with Dr. Bonnie Henry & Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

This is specifically for people in the #Chilliwack & #ChilliwackKent area.

If you have been unsure about getting the vaccination this is a great opportunity to learn directly from the source here in BC.

You are encouraged to call in, and to share this with your network.

For more information: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/townhallFraser Health

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack MLA’s Hosting COVID Telephone Townhall Meeting, Thursday July 29"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.