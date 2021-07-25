chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger: “Mystery in Pimlico – Act 1”, Season 1, Episode 5 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger: “Mystery in Pimlico – Act 1”, Season 1, Episode 5.

Who are these masked people you ask?!

Well, that isn’t the mystery this Friday night, but glad you asked!

They are members of the Chilliwack Player’s Guild…staying COVID safe while they recreate the Austin Stone radio play, “Mystery in Pimlico”, first seen…oops, I mean, first HEARD on BBC Radio in the 1950s!

NOW…back just for you! Watch ACT 1 this week as you retire to your lounge with a hot cup of tea or libation. How comfy!

OH, and don’t worry about Host Wolf Luger’s mysterious personal issue, that seems to be getting progressively worse. Is it all in his mind? Is he in any danger?

Possibly. Why don’t you be the judge?

