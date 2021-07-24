EXTREME – Forest Fire Danger Rating for Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – The fire danger rating (i.e. the risk of a wildfire starting) for the province is updated daily at approximately 2PM.

As of July 23, it is now listed as Extreme.

FVRD has closed Sumas Mountain Regional Park and the East Sector Land Trails in Harrison due to the tinder dry conditions.

More safety closures are expected as temperatures remain in the high 20’s, with a breeze and no precipitation any time soon.

BC Wildfire Service July 23, 2021