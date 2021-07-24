BC Wildfire Now Posting Daily Stats Similar to Daily COVID Reports

Victoria – Over the past 15 months or so, the public and the media have had access to daily COVID numbers. This under the State of Emergency for the pandemic.
This is now the same procedure for Wildfires in the province.
The wildfire situation is continually evolving, and the information below is current as of 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Fires:
- Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 258
- Since April 1, 2021:
- 1,197 wildfires
- 376,436 hectares burned
- Active fires by fire centre:
- Cariboo: 40
- Coastal: seven
- Kamloops: 95
- Northwest: four
- Prince George: 48
- Southeast: 64
Crews and equipment:
- Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires: 3,320 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)
- Out-of-province firefighters: 94
- Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 200
Evacuations:
- Evacuation Orders: 57 (-1)
Evacuation Alerts: 76 (-2)
- Properties:
- Number of properties on order: 4,923 (-161)
- Number of properties on alert: 16,458 (-1,031)
- Orders and alerts by Emergency Management BC region:
- Vancouver Island Central Coast: zero
- Northwest: two (-1) orders and five (+1) alerts
- Northeast: four orders and 14 (-2) alerts
- Central: 45 (+1) orders and 48 alerts
- Southeast: six (-1) orders and seven (-1) alerts
- Southwest: zero orders and two alerts
For real-time updates on evacuation alerts and orders, visit: https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC
For the latest wildfire information, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca
Supports available:
- To help people and communities manage and recover from the impacts of wildfires, the Province has assembled a list of the key resources people may need.
Click on “recovery and supports” at: www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca
- To register for Emergency Support Services: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/
Or call toll-free: 1 800 585-9559
- For information and resources for farms/livestock producers, including the livestock relocation program:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/business-market-development/emergency-management
- For information on BC Hydro bill help for British Columbians who are evacuated:
https://app.bchydro.com/accounts-billing/evacuee-help.html?utm_source=direct&utm_medium=redirect&utm_content=evacueehelp
- For information on how to report a claim related to wildfire damage through ICBC: https://www.icbc.com/claims/report-view/Pages/Report-a-claim-online.aspx
Or by phone (toll-free): 1 800 910-4222
- If you have health concerns due to smoky air, extreme heat and the stress of being evacuated or on alert, dial 811 to contact HealthLink BC.
- For information on programs to help those impacted by seasonal emergencies and disasters:
- Individual and family recovery programs:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/recovery-programs#individual
- First Nations support:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/recovery-programs#nation
- Business and agriculture recovery programs:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/recovery-programs#business
- Indirect business support:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/recovery-programs#indirect
- Resources for community recovery managers:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/recovery-programs#community
- Individual and family recovery programs:
- For information about private home insurance and other private insurance claims related to wildfire: http://www.ibc.ca/qc/disaster/bcwildfire
- For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST (1 888 336-7378)
Or visit: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status
Be the first to comment on "BC Wildfire Now Posting Daily Stats Similar to Daily COVID Reports"