BC Wildfire Now Posting Daily Stats Similar to Daily COVID Reports

Posted By: Don Lehn July 24, 2021

Victoria – Over the past 15 months or so, the public and the media have had access to daily COVID numbers. This under the State of Emergency for the pandemic.

This is now the same procedure for Wildfires in the province.

The wildfire situation is continually evolving, and the information below is current as of 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Fires:

  • Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 258
  • Since April 1, 2021:
    • 1,197 wildfires
    • 376,436 hectares burned
  • Active fires by fire centre:
    • Cariboo: 40
    • Coastal: seven
    • Kamloops: 95
    • Northwest: four
    • Prince George: 48
    • Southeast: 64

Crews and equipment:

  • Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires: 3,320 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)
  • Out-of-province firefighters: 94
  • Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 200                                              

Evacuations:

  • Evacuation Orders: 57 (-1)

Evacuation Alerts: 76 (-2)

  • Properties:
    • Number of properties on order: 4,923 (-161) 
    • Number of properties on alert: 16,458 (-1,031)  
  • Orders and alerts by Emergency Management BC region:
    • Vancouver Island Central Coast: zero
    • Northwest: two (-1) orders and five (+1) alerts
    • Northeast: four orders and 14 (-2) alerts
    • Central: 45 (+1) orders and 48 alerts
    • Southeast: six (-1) orders and seven (-1) alerts
    • Southwest: zero orders and two alerts

For real-time updates on evacuation alerts and orders, visit: https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC

For the latest wildfire information, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

Supports available:

