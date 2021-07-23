Provincial Funds to Help “Anchor Attractions” Get Through COVID Financial Hardship Including Hells Gate Airtram, Cultus Lake Waterpark

Hells Gate/Cultus Lake/Victoria – More than 80 anchor attractions and tour bus operators in B.C. will receive direct support for their recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C.’s anchor attractions play an important role in B.C.’s economy by drawing visitors to communities and supporting local small businesses throughout the province. Tour bus companies are a key link to bring travellers to many of the regional destinations, attractions and experiences.

The Major Anchor Attractions Program, first announced in May 2021, was one of the seven calls to action from the Tourism Task Force. Grants of up to $1 million will be provided to both businesses and not-for-profits, including:

* 23 urban anchor attractions;

* 34 rural anchor attractions; and

* 26 tour bus operators.

Recipients include Butchart Gardens, International Dragon Boat Festival, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), Sea to Sky Gondola, Science World, Richmond Night Market, HR MacMillan Space Centre, Big White Ski Resort, Britannia Mine Museum, Hells Gate Airtram and Wilson’s Transportation.

Other local attractions include:

Cultus Lake Waterpark

RF Hauser Shows (West Coast Amusements)

First Class Concessions

Recently, the owners of Hells Gate noted that the drop in tourists and in particular international tourism, was causing a major financial strain for their operation.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says new support from the BC NDP government will help anchor attractions and tour bus companies in the Chilliwack-Kent region recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, attract visitors and provide local jobs. “Cultus Lake Waterpark is such a fun destination here in our region, and a great place to make memories with family and friends,” said Kelli Paddon. “Our local tourism businesses suffered so much during the pandemic, and it’s great to see them getting a boost. This funding is going to help revive tourist sectors and support local economies, allowing people to make great memories across British Columbia for years to come.”

Organizations can use the grants to pay for rent and utilities, payroll and costs related to restarting or ramping up operations and other business expenses that will help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

FYI:

* Applications for the Major Anchor Attractions Program opened June 7, 2021.

* Major anchor attractions in urban centres that receive 75,000 or more visitors per year were eligible for up to $1 million.

* Major anchor attractions in rural areas that receive 15,000 or more visitors per year were eligible for up to $500,000.

* Tour bus companies that serve 30,000 or more passengers per year were eligible for up to $500,000.

* A total of $36.3 million was allocated to grant recipients throughout the province.

For a list of BC Major Anchor Attractions recipients by region, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/7-23_BCMAA.pdf