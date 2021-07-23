Evacuation Order for 169 Properties Around Spences Bridge – Evacuees Told To Go To Chilliwack Secondary School

Spences Bridge (With files from BC Wildfire/News1130) – An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Kamloops.

A wildfire event located North-East of Lytton is threatening structures and the safety of residents in the Spences Bridge area of Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country).

Because of the potential danger to life and safety, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 169 properties.

People evacuating who need emergency support are being encouraged to report to Chilliwack Secondary School, as they are equipped to handle evacuees. The School has been used by those fleeing the Lytton fire.