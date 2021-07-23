chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 22, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 22, 2021.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-BC is now in a Wildfire State of Emergency.
-Fines for fireworks are toughened up.
-People’s Party of Canada Federal Party Leader in Yarrow last weekend
.
AND
-West Coast Kart Club is back Racing at Greg Moore Raceway in front of fans!
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™
