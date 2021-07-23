chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 22, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 22, 2021.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

-BC is now in a Wildfire State of Emergency.

-Fines for fireworks are toughened up.

-People’s Party of Canada Federal Party Leader in Yarrow last weekend

.

AND

-West Coast Kart Club is back Racing at Greg Moore Raceway in front of fans!

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™