AbbyPD Investigating at Central Heights Church – Downgrades Arson to Mischief

Abbotsford – JULY 23 UPDATE – AbbyPD General Investigation Section along with the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section have concluded that this incident was a mischief not an arson. Investigators have identified the person of interest and have concluded that this event was an isolated event and believe that there is no threat to the public or other places of worship.

JULY 22 ORIGINAL STORY – On Wednesday Evening (8PM July 21) the AbbyPD responded to an arson on the south side of Central Heights church at 1661 McCallum Rd. Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Patrol members reviewed CCTV and the suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, average build, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’8-5’10, wearing a grey baseball hat, a bright yellow rain jacket, white muscle shirt, blue/green shorts with a pattern, black and white shoes, and carrying a dark brown or black backpack.

At the time of the fire, the church was closed and unoccupied. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished with minimal damage.

The Abbotsford Police General Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident as the fire is considered suspicious. At this time no motive has been identified.

Detectives are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage of the area surrounding Central Heights church between 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.