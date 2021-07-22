Sardis Secondary Grade 12 Student Creates Stunning Video on Chilliwack Heritage Homes (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Karen Stanton is one proud Mom.

She is the Manager of Long Range Planning for the City of Chilliwack and a Rotarian. Her son Matthew Peralta – took on a project over the last couple months combining his love for video production and heritage homes.

In a email to chillTV — he states ..I’m a grade 12 student at Sardis Secondary and have studied film and television production for three years and have taken a keen interest in learning about Chilliwack’s early history as of 2019.

One thing I found fascinating was learning about some of Chilliwack’s historic homes, and how much of an impact they had on our community in its early years. My inspiration for this project came from a couple homes that were brought down in my neighborhood in these last few years which was really unfortunate because that’s a chunk of Chilliwacks history gone. I figure we should try and preserve our history as much as possible so that new generations, like me, can

understand the history in a more clearer view. Not only will we lose a piece of history, but attraction and a sense of character that perhaps gave off a different atmosphere around us.



Here is that video which is now on YouTube.